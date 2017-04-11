Six-run 3rd inning the difference in MacArthur's 7-3 win over Al - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Six-run 3rd inning the difference in MacArthur's 7-3 win over Altus

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
MacArthur improves to 18-8 with 7-3 win over Altus

