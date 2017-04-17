Dozens of shelter dogs flown to new homes - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Dozens of shelter dogs flown to new homes

Saving the lives of innocent animals, that's what one Oklahoma woman sets out to do each month, as she puts dozens of dogs on a plane in search of a better future.
