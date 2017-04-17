Artsberger K's 11as MacArthur tops El Reno 3-0 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Artsberger K's 11as MacArthur tops El Reno 3-0

By Jack McGuire, Sports Reporter
Connect

Michelle Artsberger tosses one-hitter versus El Reno.

Powered by Frankly