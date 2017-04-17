Ike girls soccer edges Duncan, Demon boys top Eagles - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Ike girls soccer edges Duncan, Demon boys top Eagles

By Jack McGuire, Sports Reporter
Ike girls win 5-4 in PK's. Duncan boys win 2-1.

