Comanche Nation teenage siblings in new AMC show - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche Nation teenage siblings in new AMC show

A teenage brother and sister who are members of the Comanche Nation recently made their small screen debut in a show called 'The Son' on AMC.
Powered by Frankly