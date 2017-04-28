Duncan High School cancer survivor beating the odds - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan High School cancer survivor beating the odds

After being diagnosed with brain cancer at a young age and told she would never be able to walk again after receiving treatment, Jocilyn Gregory ran in a track meet on Thursday.
