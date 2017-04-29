CU men's tennis defeats Midwestern State, advances to Sweet Sixt - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CU men's tennis defeats Midwestern State, advances to Sweet Sixteen

By Jack McGuire, Sports Reporter
Connect

Highlights from doubles play of CU-MSU.

Powered by Frankly