Newkirk downs Elgin 1-0 in PK's - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Newkirk downs Elgin 1-0 in PK's

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Elgin falls to Newkirk 1-0 in 4A Playoffs

Powered by Frankly