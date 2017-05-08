Duncan 5th, Ike's Farmer 4th after Day One of 5A State Tournamen - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan 5th, Ike's Farmer 4th after Day One of 5A State Tournament

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Highlights from Day One of the 5A State Golf Tournament

Powered by Frankly