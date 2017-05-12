Bergner sends Outlaws to 3A State Semifinals with walk-off hit - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bergner sends Outlaws to 3A State Semifinals with walk-off hit

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Marlow beats Beggs 8-7 in the 3A Quarterfinals

Powered by Frankly