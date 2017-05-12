Marlow unable to keep pace with Metro Christian in 3A Semifinals - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Marlow unable to keep pace with Metro Christian in 3A Semifinals

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Metro Christian def Marlow 9-3 in 3A Semifinals

Powered by Frankly