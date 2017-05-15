Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Lawton

A motorcycle rider was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City Monday night after losing control and crashing his bike in Lawton. It happened just before 7 p.m.
Powered by Frankly