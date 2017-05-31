Interview with Senator James Lankford (FULL)

Senator James Lankford was in Lawton on Wednesday. We spoke to him about a variety of topics including the Russia election tampering investigation, the Syria and ISIS, as well as the healthcare reform bill currently in the senate. This is the full, unedited interview with the senator.
