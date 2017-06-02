Shockers Black, Red open Walton Tournament with wins - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Shockers Black, Red open Walton Tournament with wins

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Shockers black, red teams win Walton openers

Powered by Frankly