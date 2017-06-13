KFC-Taco Bell robbed in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

KFC-Taco Bell robbed in Lawton

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect

Workers at the KFC-Taco Bell in Lawton say they were robbed Monday night

Powered by Frankly