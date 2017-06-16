Fort Sill celebrates the Army's 242nd birthday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fort Sill celebrates the Army's 242nd birthday

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect

Fort Sill celebrated the Army's 242nd birthday on Friday at a graduation ceremony.

Powered by Frankly