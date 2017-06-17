Reliving the US Army's history on Fort Sill - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Reliving the US Army's history on Fort Sill

In celebration of the Army's 242nd birthday, Fort Sill held a special event called 'Minutemen to Missiles' to relive the history of the Army. 

Powered by Frankly