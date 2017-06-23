Altus Public Schools memorabilia up for auction - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus Public Schools memorabilia up for auction

Special pieces of Altus Public School history will be up for auction this weekend, which is also alumni weekend. It's all to raise money for teacher and classroom grants in the district.
