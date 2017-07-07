US Sen. Lankford visits Fort Sill - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

US Sen. Lankford visits Fort Sill

U.S. Senator James Lankford was in Southwest Oklahoma for the past few days, and he made stops at Altus Air Force Base and Fort Sill to talk with leadership about their needs.
