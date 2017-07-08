Lawton Farmers Market holds 6th annual Tomato Festival - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton Farmers Market holds 6th annual Tomato Festival

Tomatoes were everywhere Saturday at the Lawton Farmers Market 6th annual Tomato Festival.

