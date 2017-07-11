Lawton City Council: Vote for museum funding tabled - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

After some discussion Tuesday night’s Lawton City Council meeting, the council voted to table approving funds for the Museum of the Great Plains.
