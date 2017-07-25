More mold tests for Lawton PD building approved - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

More mold tests for Lawton PD building approved

At Lawton City Council on Tuesday night, the plan to allow a company to do more testing on the Lawton Police Department's building was approved.
