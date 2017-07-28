UPDATE: Cleaning the environmental hazards of LPD’s basement may - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Cleaning the environmental hazards of LPD’s basement may take weeks

According to representatives from the City of Lawton, the environmental hazards found in the basement of the Lawton Police Department will take several weeks to rectify.
