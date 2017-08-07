Comanche tops MacArthur 6-4 in 10 inning marathon - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche tops MacArthur 6-4 in 10 inning marathon

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Comanche outlasts MacArthur 6-4 in season opener

Powered by Frankly