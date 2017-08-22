Oklahoma Sports Network expanding their coverage in 2017-18 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Sports Network expanding their coverage in 2017-18

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

OSN now streaming games for Lawton High, MacArthur, Eisenhower, Cache, Duncan and Elgin

Powered by Frankly