Defensive line expected to lead the way for Central High in 2017 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Defensive line expected to lead the way for Central High in 2017

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Central High to open season against SW Covenant on Friday

Powered by Frankly