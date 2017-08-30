Head to Duncan this weekend for the Wine'n on the Chisholm Trail - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Head to Duncan this weekend for the Wine'n on the Chisholm Trail Festival for local wine, live music, food, vendors and more

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Powered by Frankly