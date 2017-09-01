Lawton High's comeback falls short in 33-32 loss to Carl Albert - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton High's comeback falls short in 33-32 loss to Carl Albert

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Botched extra point in final minute costs Lawton High in 33-32 loss to Carl Albert

