Goodyear versus All-Army softball games

Fifteen of the best softball players in the Army were in Lawton Thursday, playing two games against players from Goodyear.
The games will help the All-Army team prepare for a tournament against the other branches of the military. 
The All-Army team has won the tournament five years in a row and played have been playing games like the ones Thursday night in hopes of winning it for a sixth time.
 

