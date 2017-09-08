Good Morning Texoma 9/8/17 Segment 5 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
WEB SEARCH BY
Home
News
Solar Eclipse 2017
One Tank Trips 2017
National
Local News
International
A Child Who Hopes
Oklahoma Headlines
Political Stories from the Associated Press
Tech
Entertainment
Recalls
Weather
My First Alert Weather Radar Online
5th Season
Weather FAQ
Sports
Gridiron 7 High School Football Scoreboard
News from the NFL
High School Sports
Cameron
Oklahoma Sports Headlines
National Sports
OU
OSU
OKC Thunder
Texas Sports Headlines
Dallas Cowboys
Texas Rangers
Video
7 News Video On Demand
Medwatch
Medwatch Articles
Medwatch Videos
MedWatch Blog
Business
Community
This Week in Texoma
Lifestyle
7News Editorial
What's On
Programming Schedule
7-Too Programming guide
Telemundo Program Guide
abc.com
About Us
On-Air Staff Bios
KSWO-TV Coverage Map
KSWO Job Listings
EEO Report
Closed Captioning on KSWO 7 News
Download the 7News app
How to use the First Alert 7 weather app
Good Morning Texoma 9/8/17 Segment 5
By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Email
Connect
rpoolaw@kswo.com
Can't Find Something?
1401 SE 60th Street
Lawton, OK 73501
(580) 355-7000
FCC Public File
nbowers@kswo.com
(580) 355-7000
EEO Report
Closed Captioning
Texas News Now
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.