7News Reporter Re'Chelle Turner flies with U.S. Air Force Thunde - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

7News Reporter Re'Chelle Turner flies with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Powered by Frankly