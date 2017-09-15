Mistakes prove costly for MacArthur in blowout loss - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mistakes prove costly for MacArthur in blowout loss

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
MacArthur falls to 1-2 with 65-21 loss to Tascosa

