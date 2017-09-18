LPD officers involved in chain-reaction crash, minor injuries - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD officers involved in chain-reaction crash, minor injuries

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography

A three-car accident sent two Lawton Police detectives to the hospital early Monday afternoon.

Powered by Frankly