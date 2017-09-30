No. 5 Cyril remains unbeaten with 44-14 win over Ryan - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

No. 5 Cyril remains unbeaten with 44-14 win over Ryan

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Cyril improves to 5-0 with 44-14 victory

Powered by Frankly