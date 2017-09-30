Cache beats Elgin 21-6 in the Battle of the Wichitas - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cache beats Elgin 21-6 in the Battle of the Wichitas

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Cache now 4-1 after 21-6 win over rival Elgin

