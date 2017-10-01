Carnegie one win away from Class A State Tournament after 2-0 st - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Carnegie one win away from Class A State Tournament after 2-0 start to Regionals

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Carnegie beats Central High, Ringling on opening day of Class A Regional Tournament

Powered by Frankly