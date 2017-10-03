MacArthur closes regular season with 8-3 win over Lawton High - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

MacArthur closes regular season with 8-3 win over Lawton High

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

MacArthur beats Lawton High 8-3 in regular season finale

Powered by Frankly