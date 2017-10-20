Cache holds off Elk City in 49-48 shootout - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cache holds off Elk City in 49-48 shootout

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Cache improves to 3-2 in 4A-1 with big win over Elk City

Powered by Frankly