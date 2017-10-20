No. 3 Lawton High pulls away from Choctaw 41-17 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

No. 3 Lawton High pulls away from Choctaw 41-17

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Lawton High improves to 4-1 in district play with win over Choctaw

