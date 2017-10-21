Highlanders hold off Demons 36-23 in crucial 5A-1 showdown - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Highlanders hold off Demons 36-23 in crucial 5A-1 showdown

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Mac earns playoff spot with 36-23 win over Duncan

Powered by Frankly