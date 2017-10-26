Cotton farmers worried about upcoming freeze

Cotton farmers are worrying about the dropping temps this weekend. They say if temperatures drop to much they could lose their entire harvest. They said there is a chemical they can spray on the cotton which would allow them to harvest it now but even that comes with some drawbacks.
