Defense sparks Altus to 26-15 win over MacArthur - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Defense sparks Altus to 26-15 win over MacArthur

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Altus clinches 2nd place in 5A-1 with 26-15 win over MacArthur

Powered by Frankly