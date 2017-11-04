Central High beats Ryan 48-34, captures District B-4 Championshi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Central High beats Ryan 48-34, captures District B-4 Championship

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Central High caps off perfect district run with win over Ryan

Powered by Frankly