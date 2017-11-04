Carnegie upsets No. 4 Cyril to win District B-3 title - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Carnegie upsets No. 4 Cyril to win District B-3 title

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Carnegie rolls to 44-24 win over No. 4 Cyril

Powered by Frankly