Elgin erupts late, earns playoff berth with 21-14 win over Clint - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Elgin erupts late, earns playoff berth with 21-14 win over Clinton

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Elgin finishes 4th in 4A-1

Powered by Frankly