Mistakes haunt Altus in 20-7 loss to Skiatook - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mistakes haunt Altus in 20-7 loss to Skiatook

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

No. 4 Altus falls in 5A Quarterfinals. Video courtesy of Fox 23

Powered by Frankly