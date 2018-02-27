Indiahoma bests Lookeba-Sickles to earn State Tournament bid - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Indiahoma bests Lookeba-Sickles to earn State Tournament bid

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Indiahoma takes out Lookeba-Sickles 63-52 in Class B Area Consolation Championship

