FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Casey Burnett

FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Casey Burnett

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
BLAIR, Ok (KSWO) -

Casey Burnett is a senior at Blair High School. Not only is she the class president, she's the president of the BETA club and vice president of the student council. On top of that, she's the Blair FFA Chapter President and she's running her own cattle operation.

