Oklahoma Insurance Department hosts conference for seniors

Protecting seniors from con artists is a mission of the Oklahoma Insurance Department. The Department is hosting a series of free events across the state. Registration for the 2018 Senior Fraud Conference is at 7:30 a.m. on April 25 in the McMahon Centennial Complex at Cameron University. The program starts at 8:30 a.m. This event is free to the public. These events aim to teach the state's most vulnerable citizens how to spot, avoid and report fraud.