Fill the Boot Campaign is underway in Lawton

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

The Fill the  Boot campaign kicked off in Lawton today. From now until Wednesday, you'll see firefighters with the Lawton Fire Department out at the Sheridan Road and Quanah Parker Trailway Walmarts raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This year, their goal is $25,000!

