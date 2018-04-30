Fill the Boot Campaign is underway in Lawton

The Fill the Boot campaign kicked off in Lawton today. From now until Wednesday, you'll see firefighters with the Lawton Fire Department out at the Sheridan Road and Quanah Parker Trailway Walmarts raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This year, their goal is $25,000!
